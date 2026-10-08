Initiated defamation proceedings against those spreading fake news: Minister Satish Jarkiholi

BELAGAVI: Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi has said he had initiated defamation proceedings against those spreading false news against him and challenged them to face the allegations in court.

Responding to reports alleging that he had bought a helicopter with “commission money”, Jarkiholi said he would legally fight attempts to tarnish his reputation. “We have filed defamation cases against those spreading false news. Let them come to court and answer,” he said. Commenting on the SIR controversies, Jarkiholi said the Congress had no reason to fear the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, claiming that it was the BJP that was worried about the exercise. “We have neither deleted nor added any votes. There is confusion among BJP leaders,” he said.

Questioning the BJP’s authority to submit thousands of Form 7 applications, Jarkiholi alleged that an agency was printing the forms and BJP workers were signing them. “It appears that the BJP had already decided whose names should be deleted,” he alleged. He said an investigation would reveal which agency had printed the forms. “How could a Form-7 relating to a voter in Koppal be printed in Bengaluru?” he asked, alleging that the exercise appeared to have been pre-planned.

‘Did not receive ED notice’

On reports of possible action by the Directorate of Enforcement, Jarkiholi said he had not received any notice from the agency. “I have not received any notice from the ED. If I receive one, I will reply. If a notice is issued, the media will probably know about it before us,” he said. Jarkiholi said the state government did not have complete authority to determine either sugarcane or sugar prices.