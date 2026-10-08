Karnataka CM Shivakumar alleges sting operation attempt, claims to have evidence

BENGALURU: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday claimed that an attempt had been made to conduct a sting operation on him after he assumed office and said he had gathered evidence on those behind the alleged operation.

He reportedly cautioned his colleagues during Tuesday's cabinet meeting about potential sting operation on them.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Shivakumar said some people had approached him under the pretext of discussions and that he was aware of what they had done.

“I am sitting in a responsible position and I do not speak without basis. I have all the evidence. I know who the godfather behind this is, who is providing financial support and how the entire operation was planned,” he said.

The Chief Minister said he had photographs and other information relating to the alleged sting operation and had instructed Congress leaders and ministers to remain vigilant.

“I have told our people to be careful. I have collected all the information and kept it with me. If required, I will provide the photographs,” he said.

Taking aim at the BJP with regard to submission of form 7 to delete voters during SIR, Shivakumar alleged that some leaders were opposing an investigation because they feared that their names could come out. “Why should there not be an investigation? I will get this investigated,” he said.

He also alleged that BJP leaders had resorted to “criminal activities” and claimed that some of those who recently met the Governor were involved in the alleged irregularities. He challenged the BJP to win the confidence of people instead of taking “shortcuts”.

On the ongoing political row over Form 7 applications and alleged misuse of the voter deletion process under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Shivakumar said he had brought documents to Delhi and would place them before the Congress high command.

“I will bring to the notice of the high command all the information. I have brought the documents with me, including evidence of how Form 7 was misused in the SIR,” he said.

Shivakumar was in New Delhi to attend the GST Council meeting and said he will convey Karnataka’s views in the interest of the state.