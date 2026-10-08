Karnataka releases Rs 1,250 crore first instalment of drought relief, says Dy CM Parameshwara

HOSAPETE: Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara, who also holds the revenue portfolio, said that the State Government has released Rs 1,250 crore as the first instalment of drought relief to support farmers affected by the prevailing drought.

On Wednesday, the Deputy Chief Minister inspected drought-hit maize fields at Pothalakatte village in Hosapete taluk and interacted with farmers.

“As many as 217 taluks have already been declared drought-hit, while ground-truthing is under way in the remaining 23 taluks. Another 10 to 15 taluks are likely to be included in the drought-hit list shortly,” he said.

Under the first instalment, eligible farmers will receive Rs 2,500 each directly into their bank accounts within the next two to three days, as per the prescribed norms, he informed. “The State Government has spent Rs 306 crore to ensure drinking water supply and has kept Rs 329 crore in the personal deposit accounts of deputy commissioners for emergency measures. Another Rs 25 crore has been released for fodder management. DCs have been authorised to open cow shelters and fodder banks wherever necessary,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the preliminary assessment puts crop and property losses in the state at Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 60,000 crore.

The State has sought around Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 11,000 crore from the Centre under NDRF norms. Central drought assessment teams have already visited several parts of the state and are expected to submit their reports soon, he said.

Dr Parameshwara said an all-party delegation led by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar would visit New Delhi to meet the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and Agriculture Minister and explain the severity of the drought. Leaders of the Opposition would also be invited to join the delegation, he said.