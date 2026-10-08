KPSC recruitment scam: Former chairman, member remanded in ED custody till October 19

BENGALURU: A special court on Wednesday remanded former Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar and member BV Geetha in ED custody till October 19, in connection with the alleged veterinary officers’ recruitment examination scam.

The CCH4 Special Court (Special Court for cases filed by CBI and ED, and cases under PMLA) allowed ED to question the two accused until October 19. The agency had sought the custody of Sahukar and Geetha, citing evidence of extensive manipulation of examination results, illegal collection of money from candidates and a wider recruitment racket allegedly involving more than 13 KPSC examinations since 2022.

Sahukar and Geetha were arrested from their respective residences in Sanjaynagar’s Dollars Colony on Tuesday night. The arrests were part of ED’s investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) into allegations of large-scale bribery and illegal money transfers linked to KPSC recruitments.

According to the ED, candidates were allegedly charged between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 40 lakh for question papers and answers, while selected candidates were allegedly asked to pay up to Rs 70 lakh to obtain the entire question paper in advance. The agency told the court that discrepancies in examination results pointed to manipulation.

It cited cases where highly meritorious candidates, including those who had cleared the Indian Forest Service (IFS) examination and won gold medals in graduation, scored around 350 marks, while candidates with comparatively low scores in their degree examinations allegedly secured up to 450 marks in the KPSC examination.