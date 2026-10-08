Kumaraswamy alleges Shivakumar used ‘sting operation’ to remove Siddaramaiah as CM, Congress rejects claim

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had used a “sting operation” against his predecessor, Siddaramaiah, and that it was instrumental in his removal from the CM’s post.

KPCC Media and Communication Department chairman Ramesh Babu, however, dismissed Kumaraswamy’s allegation, terming it politically motivated and baseless.

Reacting to Shivakumar’s reported warning to his Cabinet colleagues about possible sting operations, Kumaraswamy alleged that the former was himself an “expert” in conducting such operations and was now using the issue to keep his ministers under control.

“Congress leaders themselves have told me that Shivakumar became CM after carrying out a sting operation and submitting it to the high command,” Kumaraswamy told reporters at the JDS office in Bengaluru.

The Union minister alleged that Siddaramaiah had been summoned to Delhi on the pretext of discussions on Cabinet expansion, but was instead confronted with the sting operation and pressured to resign. Kumaraswamy claimed that the Congress high command, Shivakumar and a media organisation had acted together in the episode. “Who conducted the sting, who was behind it and which media organisation was involved are known to everyone,” the JDS leader said.

Referring to Shivakumar’s warning to his ministers, Kumaraswamy questioned, “Does he not trust his ministers? Is this how a state should be governed?”

Kumaraswamy also alleged that Shivakumar had earlier used similar tactics against political rivals and cited the cases involving Ramesh Jarkiholi and KN Rajanna. Kumaraswamy also alleged that similar tactics had earlier been used against the Deve Gowda family. He alleged that Shivakumar held a conversation with a perpetrator over the issue of his nephew and former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna’s pen drive allegedly consisting of sleazy videos.