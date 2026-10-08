Minister Kumaraswamy demands halt to NICE toll collection, alleges Rs 4,756 crore collected since 2008

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday alleged that the Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) has collected Rs 4,756.48 crore in tolls since 2008 even though the project remains incomplete, and demanded that collection be stopped immediately.

Addressing the media, the former CM said that the original project cost of NICE road was Rs 1,583.76 crore, meaning toll revenue had reached nearly three times that figure. Annual collections rose from Rs 5.59 crore in 2008-09 to Rs 734.97 crore in 2024-25, he said.

Kumaraswamy said a Toll Concession Agreement was signed on September 4, 2000, between the state Public Works Department and NICE, and was required to follow the original Framework Agreement of April 3, 1997, which would prevail in case of conflict. The agreements, he said, envisaged a four-lane concrete road, service roads and maintenance areas before tolling began. He alleged these conditions were not fully met and that NICE also acquired farmers’ land.

The JDS leader alleged that the project alignment was changed through the Outline Development Plan on February 12, 2004, without Cabinet approval. According to documents he cited, land for the Peripheral Road rose from 2,193 to 2,747 acres, and land for the toll road from 6,999 to 9,468 acres. He also said engineer Kapil Sharma had used the Dishaank application in 2021 to identify roads allegedly built over lake areas, and that documents on the alleged encroachments were released at the press conference.