Sting operation history better known to Congress leaders: Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra

GADAG: Responding to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s statement about potential sting operations targeting ministers, Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra said here on Wednesday that the history of sting operations and blackmailing is better known to Congress leaders.

“Shivakumar instructed ministers to close the doors and switch off mobile phones while taking bribes. He should reveal the names of the two agencies involved in such operations and the history of sting operations. I will not talk about this and not name anyone,” he added.

“Congress MLAs and Gadag MLA HK Patil know who is carrying out sting operations and who is blackmailing,” he said.

“A few days ago, a senior Congress leader who is part of the government called real estate owners and told their gunmen to switch off their phones before entering his room.

He asked the owner to give more, but when the latter refused, he told the realtor to leave Karnataka. The CM should reveal the names of those involved,” he added.

Assembly Opposition Leader R Ashoka hit out at Shivakumar, saying the chief minister is cautioning his colleagues based on his own mindset and experiences.

Former CM and BJP leader DV Sadananda Gowda said he does not want to comment on the Congress government’s internal administration. He, however, alleged that Shivakumar seems concerned that corruption cases involving ministers could eventually affect him.

BJP MLC CT Ravi said Shivakumar should have advised ministers to remain honest, instead of asking them to be wary of sting operations.