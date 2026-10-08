Tourism Minister KJ George directs speedy eco-tourism work at Devika Rani-Roerich Estate

BENGALURU: Tourism Minister KJ George on Wednesday inspected the Devika Rani and Roerich Estate on Kanakapura Road and directed officials to speed up work on eco-tourism facilities there.

George also directed the officials to ensure that the ecological, cultural and artistic character of the estate is preserved. Work on eco-tourism facilities should be completed within the stipulated time without affecting the estate’s natural landscape, green cover and heritage value. “Roerich-Devika Rani Estate is a unique confluence of art, culture and natural heritage. Our approach is to develop it as a conservation-led eco-tourism destination while retaining its original character,” George said.

The estate is being developed as per the guidelines of the high court. Priority is being given to works that strengthen visitor infrastructure while safeguarding the ecological sensitivity of the estate.

The Tourism Department launched an initiative to promote eco-tourism in the estate, which has been opposed by the Forest Department and conservationists, citing frequent movement of elephants there.