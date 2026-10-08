Transport workers threaten to intensify stir in Bengaluru if demands not met

BENGALURU: Thousands of serving and retired employees of Karnataka’s four state-run transport corporations participated in a massive protest at Freedom Park on Wednesday, demanding that the government address their long-pending demands, including a revision of wages and payment of salary arrears.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of transport employees’ unions alleged that the government had ignored their demands despite assurances and accused it of adopting an anti-worker approach.

The committee said it had earlier called statewide strikes in August 2025 and May 2026, but withdrew them following interim orders of the Karnataka High Court in public interest litigation. Among the major demands are a wage revision for the period from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2027, with an increase of more than 15 per cent, and payment of 12 months’ salary arrears from 2020.

Speaking to the TNIE, Jayadevaraje Urs, convenor of JAC said that the demands remain unsettled since three years and warned that the committee would intensify the agitation if the government failed to convene a meeting and resolve the demands by October 22.