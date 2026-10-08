Tulu script keyboard ‘Kural Tulu Touch’ launched in Bengaluru for Android users

MANGALURU: Kural Tulu Touch, a digital Tulu keyboard that allows users to type directly in Tulu script on messaging platforms such as WhatsApp was launched in Bengaluru on October 4, exclusively for Android smartphone users.

Harshith Devadiga and Chaitra Poojary, both residents of Udupi, developed the mobile keyboard application on the request of Jai Tulunadu and the Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy. The duo developed an app called Baravu Saravu three years ago to promote the learning of the Tulu language. The app features a Tulu dictionary, language learning videos and other resources aimed at helping users learn and understand Tulu.

Harshith, a BTech engineer, said he used the Kotlin programming language, Flutter software development kit and Firebase backend services to develop the Tulu-script keyboard as a feature within the Baravu Saravu app.

Users can install the Baravu Saravu app, access the Kural Tulu Touch feature and enable it through their keyboard settings. Harshith said Kural Tulu Touch currently does not send Tulu text messages directly. Instead, the Tulu script is sent in the form of stickers. He said the team is now working on additional features, including tools to translate Kannada and English into Tulu script. The developers are also working on bringing support for the Tulu-script keyboard to iPhone users.