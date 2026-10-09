Ballari Kannada Sahitya Sammelana faces further delay

BENGALURU: Kannada literature lovers awaiting the Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Ballari will have to wait longer. The event, scheduled for December 2025, remains uncertain as the Kannada Sahitya Parishat has no elected president to convene the Sammelana.

The last Sammelana was held at Mandya (88th Sammelana) in December 2024. The authorities had even finalised Internal Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to preside over the Sammelana. During previous Sahithya Parishath Chairman Mahesh Joshi’s tenure, allegations of financial irregularities and misuse of power had surfaced. Following this, the state government sidelined the elected body and appointed an administrator in September 2025.

Sources from Parishath told TNIE, at present there is no elected body, but instead managed by government appointed Administrator. “To convene sammelana, we need an elected body.

There are over 4.5 lakh registered voters in Parishath. However, only those who have been members for three years are eligible to vote, and at present, revision of the voters’ list is in process.

The state government has appointed an election officer recently’’ said the source. According to sources, the previous elections were conducted in 2021, when Joshi was elected. The tenure for the President was five years. Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi was unavailable for comment.