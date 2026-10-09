BJP won states it could never have, says Abhijeet Dipke

BENGALURU: Election Commission officials had deleted voters at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged. “Narendra Modi became Prime Minister by deleting and stealing votes,” he said here, addressing protesters at Benglauru’s Freedom Park on Thursday.

The CJP and other civil society organisations held a ‘People’s Tribunal’ on alleged deletion of voter names. He claimed that 13 crore votes had been deleted across India, and such deletions had helped the BJP win states it could not have. Votes were deleted in constituencies associated with former chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, Tamil Nadu former CM MK Stalin, to unduly influence election outcomes, Dipke claimed. He also referred to the Keralam elections and the exit of Pinarayi Vijayan as CM.

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee alleged “zero transparency and zero accountability” in the Election Commission’s handling of the SIR exercise. Referring to voter-roll revisions in Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Goa, he questioned the process and said the Election Commission should answer concerns over deletions and additions of voters.

Actor-activist Prakash Raj demanded that the SIR exercise be scrapped, alleging it was not merely about deletion of voters but an attack on the rights and dignity of citizens. He alleged that the deletions followed a pattern and disproportionately affected minority, tribal and Muslim voters.