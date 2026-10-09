Good news on dues, says CM Shivakumar after GST meet

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Thursday that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has given him some “good news” on the state’s long-pending dues. He. however, declined to share details of the “good news”.

Addressing the media after the GST Council meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, the CM said that he had raised Karnataka’s pending arrears with the Finance Minister.

Pressed for specifics, Shivakumar said, “I will not say anything more about it now. I will speak later.” He described the meeting as having gone “very well” and said members had accepted the points raised by Karnataka.

The Council also discussed whether criminal cases should be registered and arrests made against those who fail to pay GST. Shivakumar argued that the process should follow the rules and provisions applicable under the income tax law, and that officials should not arrest traders unnecessarily. Instead, he said, the amount due should be recovered from them. The discussion concluded that arrests were not appropriate, he said, with all states except one agreeing.

Shivakumar’s attendance also draws attention to an unusual feature of Karnataka’s governance. A highly placed source pointed out that Chief Ministers of large northern states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh do not usually hold the finance portfolio. In Karnataka, by contrast, CMs have often kept it themselves, a practice said to have been started by Ramakrishna Hegde, who preferred to hold Finance during his tenure. In the north, the source said, CMs tend to keep the Home portfolio, seen as the visible sign of power.