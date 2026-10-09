Karnataka’s tiger count nears 700, up from 563

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s tiger numbers are likely to show a spike in the yet-to-be released All India Tiger Estimation Report.

“Our assessment shows there are around 700 tigers in the state, up from the 2022 estimation report of 563. The population is not just increasing inside protected areas like tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries, but also in territorial divisions and outside forest areas,” said Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, Kumar Pushkar.

While this is an indication of good conservation efforts, it comes with the challenge of increasing conflict. There is thus a need to come up with stringent mitigation methods, he said, speaking at the day-long Bengaluru conclave, as part of the 72nd Wildlife Week celebrations that started on October 2. He was speaking on the topic ‘Karnataka’s Conservation Legacy: Protected Areas, Wildlife Landscapes and Next Decade’.

The all-India tiger population is also on the rise. Forest officials said along with Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also showing a promising rise in numbers. As per the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Karnataka ranked second after Madhya Pradesh in the 2022 estimation report.

“The estimation exercise started in November 2025 and was completed in May 2026. The database was compiled and sent to the ministry for final evaluation and release. Population has stabilized in the state, and active management and mitigation measures are needed not just for tigers but all species,” Pushkar said.

Pointing to the rising elephant population, he said Karnataka continues to rank first in India. The State is working on a dedicated elephant corridor policy which will soon be placed before the Cabinet for approval, he said.

Under this, existing corridors will be strengthened and protected, and efforts will also be made to restore lost ones.