Karnataka’s tiger count nears 700, up from 563

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s tiger numbers are likely to show a spike in the yet-to-be released All India Tiger Estimation Report.
“Our assessment shows there are around 700 tigers in the state, up from the 2022 estimation report of 563. The population is not just increasing inside protected areas like tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries, but also in territorial divisions and outside forest areas,” said Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, Kumar Pushkar.
While this is an indication of good conservation efforts, it comes with the challenge of increasing conflict. There is thus a need to come up with stringent mitigation methods, he said, speaking at the day-long Bengaluru conclave, as part of the 72nd Wildlife Week celebrations that started on October 2. He was speaking on the topic ‘Karnataka’s Conservation Legacy: Protected Areas, Wildlife Landscapes and Next Decade’.
The all-India tiger population is also on the rise. Forest officials said along with Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also showing a promising rise in numbers. As per the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Karnataka ranked second after Madhya Pradesh in the 2022 estimation report.
“The estimation exercise started in November 2025 and was completed in May 2026. The database was compiled and sent to the ministry for final evaluation and release. Population has stabilized in the state, and active management and mitigation measures are needed not just for tigers but all species,” Pushkar said.
Pointing to the rising elephant population, he said Karnataka continues to rank first in India. The State is working on a dedicated elephant corridor policy which will soon be placed before the Cabinet for approval, he said.
Under this, existing corridors will be strengthened and protected, and efforts will also be made to restore lost ones.
Discussions with scientific and legal experts on undertaking immune-contraception of elephants living in and around Karnataka’s coffee estates are also being held. Efforts are on to control the gaur population as the number of man-gaur conflict cases is also on the rise.
Karnataka was the first state in India to declare snakebite as a notifiable disease. Pushkar said the government is also looking to issue a series of rules for the protection and safety of snake catchers and experts.
Rules and procedures for the capture, rescue and rehabilitation of snakes are also being formulated. A list of registered handlers will be prepared and published on the website for people to access, added forest officials.
MORE TREE PARKS IN URBAN AREAS SOON: RAMALINGA
Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Thursday said the government is striving to increase the lung spaces in the state, mainly in urban areas such as Bengaluru, by creating more tree parks in coordination with the Forest Department. He was speaking at Bangalore Conclave organised by the department as part of the 72nd Wildlife Week celebrations. He said lung spaces have shrunk over time because of urbanisation.
Cubbon Park’s green cover has decreased because of office buildings and complexes, including Vidhana Soudha and the High Court. Protection of lung spaces is not just the responsibility of the department and the government, but also of the people. He said Karnataka’s forest cover is around 20% and there is a need to increase it to handle the impacts of pollution and conflicts. The government is taking stern measures. He has already rele-ased three documentaries -- Crossing Paths, Lungs of Bengaluru and Elephant Task Force Ramanagara -- on the occasion.
HUMAN–WILDLIFE
CONFLICT FY 2025–26
51 human deaths
368 human injuries
6,351 cattle loss
41,755 cases of crop loss
KARNATAKA’S RANK IN INDIA
6,395 elephants: Rank 1
563 tigers: Rank 2
1,879 leopards: Rank 3