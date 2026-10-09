Minister Khader: No major shortage of staff, medicines in Karnataka govt hospitals

TUMAKURU: Health Minister UT Khader on Thursday said that government hospitals offer around 95% of facilities and they face no major shortage of medical staff or medicines. After a progress review meeting, Khader said officials have been instructed to immediately solve problems related to amenities being provided in government hospitals, including those offering healthcare to women and children.

He said problems such as shortage of medicines, doctors or pharmacists should be brought to the government’s notice without any delay. On fake medical practitioners, Khader said the cooperation of health officials and elected representatives is needed to tackle this problem.

Khader said a separate emergency cardiac care unit will be established at the district hospital here, which is being upgraded as a super speciality centre. Steps will be taken soon to equip the district cancer hospital with proper medical equipment.

The minister said the government is considering a proposal to install AI-enabled cameras in its hospitals to monitor staff attendance and to ensure timely treatment.