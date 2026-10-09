Teen dies by suicide in Karnataka's Davanagere district; parents blame four boys

DAVANAGERE : A 13-year-old Class 8 student died by suicide at Pandomatti village in Channagiri taluk of Davanagere district, amid allegations that he was pressurised by four minor boys to bring money for playing an online game. The deceased has been identified as T R Manoj. His parents have lodged a complaint with the Channagiri police against four minor boys from the village, alleging that they repeatedly pressured their son to bring money for playing an online video game called ‘Free Fire’.

According to the parents, Manoj had taken around `4 lakh from home in instalments after allegedly being pressured by his friends. They told the police that Manoj had said the boys had threatened to kill him if he failed to bring the money and had also assaulted him. Channagiri Police Inspector Raveesh said the exact circumstances that led to the boy’s death were yet to be established.

He said Manoj’s parents had earlier approached the police stating that their son had taken money from home after allegedly being pressured by the boys.

“We had advised the parents and told them that the boys who allegedly pressured him could be brought to the station and the matter could be addressed. In the meantime, the boy died by suicide,” the inspector said.

He added that the parents had now lodged a complaint alleging that four minors had induced Manoj to bring money. A case has been registered, and the circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated, he said. A villager, Ravi, said the incident had raised concerns about children becoming involved in online gaming. He said Manoj’s parents had alleged that the four boys had gradually obtained money from him for gaming. Ravi urged parents to monitor their children’s online activities and their circle of friends.

Having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need support? Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (24x7) or call, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline number- 02225521111, (Monday-Saturday-8 am-10 pm)