Why should I release evidence to HD Kumaraswamy, asks CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said he had documents and evidence about the activities of political rivals and would release them only to the appropriate persons, while hitting back at former CM and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

“I will release them to whoever I am supposed to. Why should I release them to him? When I speak, I speak from a position of responsibility,” Shivakumar told reporters in Delhi. Interestingly, Shivakumar lashed out at HD Kumaraswamy in singular.

“There are records of who is using whom for what work, who has been driven out of town and where people have been sent,” the CM said.

On him warning him minister about possible sting operations against them, Shivakumar said, “I have to tell my ministers, ‘Be careful. They are doing to you what they are doing to me.’ It is my bound duty.”

Taking a dig at the Opposition, he said Kumaraswamy was frustrated following cross-voting by 12 MLAs in the recent MLC polls. “He is in frustration. Twelve MLAs cross-voted and even BJP leaders are criticising him. Both parties are distressed and that is why they are raising various debates,” he said.