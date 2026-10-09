Will borrow money to help farmers, says Dy CM Dr G Parameshwara

KOPPAL: If the Karnataka government faces a difficult situation, it will borrow money to provide drought relief and assistance to farmers, Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara said. “If we save the farmers, the government will survive,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting crop damage at Gunnan village in Yelburga taluk on Wednesday, he said that Siddaramaiah had presented 16 budgets and had never compromised on financial discipline.

“Compare Karnataka with other states. Governments in other states are struggling. We are running the government while maintaining financial discipline. We will provide drought relief to farmers. A farmer is receiving benefits worth up to Rs 1 lakh a month through diesel subsidy, electricity subsidy and guarantee schemes,” he said.

He said farmers need not worry even if they are unable to repay their loans for five years. “We have told the banks that the government will take care of the interest. The government is helping farmers in every possible way. We will request the Centre to provide support price for maize. The central government also has a responsibility,” he said.

Parameshwara said that 98 per cent of crops in the state had been damaged. “The government has to ensure drinking water and help farmers. An entire tanda (hamlet) has been deserted. The government is concerned about the situation.