Bhaskar Rao seeks verification of Dhruv Rathee’s visa status

BENGALURU: Retired IPS officer and former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has urged the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to verify YouTuber Dhruv Rathee’s citizenship, passport and immigration status in view of his participation in a protest against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, here on Thursday.

In a representation to the ministry, Rao sought to know if Rathee’s participation in the protest and addressing protesters were permissible.

He requested the ministry to ascertain details such as Rathee’s nationality (whether he holds German citizenship), the passport under which he entered India, the category and conditions of his visa or other permission to stay, and the duration and declared purpose of his visit.

Rao also sought scrutiny of Rathee’s previous visits to India. He called for legal action against Rathee if an investigation establishes violations of the Foreigners Act, 1946, visa conditions, immigration regulations, OCI rules or other laws.

Rao said that his request was not motivated by disagreement with Rathee’s political views or criticism of the Union government or the Election Commission of India, but to ensure compliance with laws governing foreign nationals in India.

In his post on social media platform X, Rao called for strict action against those who enter India illegally or engage in activities contrary to the country’s interests.