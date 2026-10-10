Change in Karnataka BJP leadership likely in November

BENGALURU: BJP is likely to announce major changes in its organisational set up in the state after elections to the Legislative Council in November. The changes are expected at the party organisation level and in the Assembly.

With the appointment of Harish Dwivedi as BJP national general secretary and in-charge for the state unit, replacing Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, the party high command is expected to make changes to the top two posts. Both R Ashoka and BY Vijayendra will be completing three years as Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and state BJP president, respectively, in November.

A senior BJP leader told The New Indian Express that the party has been holding discussions on change in leadership for over four months. Many leaders are keen on it.

He said Vijayendra’s leadership failed to deliver the expected results, with the party suffering setbacks in bypolls and also in its fight against “corruption” in the ruling Congress. “We are anticipating this to happen after the Council elections on October 23,” he added.

According to sources, the names of Murgesh Nirani, former minister, V Somanna and Shobha Karandlaje, Union ministers, and MLA Mahesh Tenginakayi are doing the rounds for the state unit president’s post.

Nirani, who is vice-president of the state unit, is said to be the front-runner. Nirani has good equations with party’s central leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and that may work in his favour, the sources said.