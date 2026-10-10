Deputy CM G Parameshwara suspends revenue official over negligence

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Friday suspended an official for negligence in maintaining revenue records during a surprise inspection of the Devanahalli tahsildar’s office, warning that work must be completed without unnecessary delay and that negligence in maintenance of revenue records, disposal of land-related applications or delivery of public services would not be tolerated.

Speaking to reporters, he said the purpose of the surprise visit was to personally understand the problems people face when they come to the taluk office, how officials respond to them and the stage at which their applications are pending.

Parameshwara said he inspected all sections of the Devanahalli tahsildar’s office and found certain anomalies, for which the officials concerned were instructed to take corrective action. He said his surprise visits will continue to assess whether public work is being carried out smoothly and whether government services are reaching people properly.

He said members of the public had brought to his attention problems relating to the disposal of applications concerning Bagair Hukum lands. In particular, grievances were raised that some applications had either been rejected or remained unresolved because of the 18-km radius rule. The minister said the government will discuss at the appropriate level whether applications submitted before the 18-km rule came into force can be considered, and necessary directions will be issued, he said.