Karnataka HC stays FIRs against two BJP BLAs over bulk Form 7s seeking voter deletions

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka on Friday stayed the FIRs registered against two Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of BJP, G S Vasantha Lakshmi and Deepak Singh R, on charges of submitting Form 7 objections in respect of 778 electors of Ward No. 64 and in respect of 136 electors of Ward No.45, respectively, of the Malleswaram Assembly constituency, during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Justice Anant Ramanath Hegde passed the interim order after hearing the petitions filed by Vasantha Lakshmi and Deepak Singh— questioning the legality of the registration of the FIRs by Anoop Iyengar, who contested from the Congress in Malleswaram in the 2023 elections— at Yeshwanthpur police station on October 2 and 5.

It was alleged that Form 7s were submitted saying those electors were absent or permanently shifted, though they were residing in the constituency, targeting a particular community by the workers of the BJP and RSS.

It was submitted through the petitions before the court that the petitioners are BLAs and were merely discharging their duties as envisaged under the notification dated June 23, 2026, issued by the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, which sets out the role of BLAs in the SIR. Under this notification, the BLOs are required to go through the draft electoral roll with the BLAs of recognised political parties and identify the corrections to be carried out.