Karnataka inspects 45 ice-cream units, finds violations at four

BENGALURU: Food Safety and Drug Administration department officials inspected 45 ice-cream manufacturing units across Karnataka on Thursday, and collected 70 food samples for testing. The drive uncovered violations, including storage of expired food products, unhygienic conditions and labelling deficiencies at four units.

The inspections were conducted by the food safety division on Thursday, following directions from Health and Family Welfare Minister UT Khader. The department collected samples of ice-cream, milk, milk powder, flavouring substances, sugar, food additives and other raw materials. The samples have been sent to government food laboratories to assess their quality and compliance with prescribed food safety standards.

At Savara Ice Cream Café in Jayanagar 3rd Block, Bengaluru, officials seized expired products, including Britannia Marigold biscuits, Nandini Samruddhi milk, alkalised tea and coffee mixes, and desiccated coconut powder.

At MN Enterprises in Bilekahalli on Bannerghatta Road, officials seized expired plain caramel, Nestlé Milkmaid and Milky Mist khoa. Deficiencies in labelling requirements were also found at the unit.

In Raichur, Gemini Ice Cream manufacturing unit was found operating under unhygienic conditions, following which a notice was issued to the unit. At John Candy Ice Cream manufacturing unit in Mysuru, officials found deficiencies in labelling requirements and seized ice-cream products valued at Rs 20,000.

The department said legal action would be initiated against the units for violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and relevant rules and regulations.

Special inspection drives at ice-cream manufacturing units would continue across the state in the interest of public health, and appropriate legal action would be taken against those found violating food safety norms, it added.