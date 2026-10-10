Karnataka reels under drought, yet ministers, MPs to get Rs 31 lakh for new vehicles

BENGALURU: At a time when Karnataka is grappling with severe drought conditions and seeking central assistance for crop losses, the state government has increased the ceiling for purchasing official vehicles for ministers and MPs from Rs 26 lakh to Rs 31 lakh, including GST.

The order, issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (State Protocol), states that the revised ceiling will apply to the purchase of new vehicles.

While ministers are entitled to get many facilities, including vehicles, Karnataka is among a few states in the country to provide transport facilities to MPs. The previous revision was done in 2022 when the limit was raised from Rs 23 lakh to Rs 26 lakh.

DPAR sources said though the previous order had fixed price ceiling to Rs 26 lakh, many ministers and MP would go for higher-end vehicles and the file would go to the finance department for approval.

A senior minister, on condition of anonymity, said that car prices have gone up and it is not wrong to increase the purchase limit. The minister added that this is not the first time such provision has been made.

Sources said the entire cost would be borne by the state government. ”There is no restriction whether the car should be used for personal or official use. If the car is three year old or travelled one lakh kms, they can apply for the new one. The car belongs to the government and not to them,” the source added.

The decision comes when the government has estimated that Rs 46,000 crore loss has occurred across 177 taluks due to severe drought conditions. Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara had earlier said that they are seeking around Rs 10,000 crore as compensation from the Centre.