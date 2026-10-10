Karnataka sees over 1 lakh applications seeking voter deletions

BENGALURU: The number of Form 7 applications for deletion of voter names has crossed the 1 lakh mark in Karnataka, with a jump of over 19,000 applications reported in the past four days.

Data showed that till October 8, the office of the CEO received 23,02,215 forms, of which 1,10,654 were Form 7 for deletion, 9,52,497 Form 6 for inclusion and 4,712 Form 6A for inclusion of NRI voters. It also recorded 12,34,352 Form 8 for correction.

Election officials said the process of deletion of applications by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) will start soon after hearing of notices issued to settle no-mapping and logical discrepancies ends on October 12. “A thorough legal process will be followed for deletion. Notices will be issued seeking clarification for deletion, after conducting spot mahazar,” the official said.

As per data, Bengaluru Urban district recorded 2,56,872 applications, the highest in the state, of which 1,35,068 were Form-8 for correction (highest in the state) and 1,15,216 Form-6 (again highest in the state), followed by BBMP North with 1,41,683 applications -- 3,321 Form 7, 78,201 Form 8 and 59,366 Form-6 for inclusion.

Data showed the highest number of Form 7, 6,987, were received in Shivamogga, followed by 6,762 in Dakshina Kannada and 6,101 in Bidar.

As part of the SIR exercise, a total of 43,82,315 notices were generated across the state. Till October 9, 43,73,745 notices were delivered and 40,88,099 (93.47%) notices were disposed of after hearings.