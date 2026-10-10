Kempegowda International Airport to host week-long Dasara festivities from October 12

BELAGAVI: Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will celebrate Dasara with a week-long cultural fiesta from October 12 to 17.

A key highlight will be the Dasara Gombe at the Terminal 2 (T2) arrival forecourt, curated by Padma Shri awardee and puppeteer Anupama Hoskere.

The state’s puppetry traditions will be showcased through Togalu Gombeyaata, presented by ninth-generation puppeteer Gunduraju and his team on October 16. Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) announced special travel arrangements for tourists visiting Mysuru during Dasara.

This will include Ambari double-decker bus rides and seven special tour packages. The Ambari buses will operate every hour from 10am to 5pm, and special illumination rides will be held from 6.30 pm to 9 pm.

KSTDC also announced it would operate seven special packages covering Ooty, Mysuru local sightseeing, Belur-Halebidu-Shravanabelagola, Kodagu, Shivanasamudra, Nanjangud and other heritage, nature and pilgrimage destinations.

Tourism and Energy Minister KJ George said visitors coming for Dasara will also have the opportunity to explore Mysuru and surrounding destinations. These special services are aimed at creating a wider tourism experience, he said.