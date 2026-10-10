Opposition conspired to trap CM, ministers by engaging private agencies, says Mandya MLA

MANDYA : Mandya MLA P Ravikumar Gowda has alleged that opposition leaders who are troubled over Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s people-centric approach and rapport with the public were planning a sting operation targeting key ministers and officials in the state.
Gowda alleged that Union Ministers from Karnataka and senior BJP leaders in the state conspired to trap 10 influential ministers and senior officials by engaging private agencies based in Delhi and Kolkata.
Gowda alleged that attempts were being made to embarrass the State Government by tracking the movements and schedules of 10 influential ministers and conducting sting operations against them. He claimed that individuals involved in the alleged covert operation had been accommodated at a private hotel in Bengaluru.
Displaying a pen drive, he said the attempt to target influential ministers and senior officials had failed, but photographs, videos and audio recordings related to the matter would be released at an appropriate time.
Ravikumar said he would meet Shivakumar and seek a proper investigation into the individuals and private agencies allegedly involved in the operation. He urged people to wait for the inquiry, hinting that details of a sensational sting operation could emerge around Dasara or Diwali.
BJP leaders funded CD scandal, claims MLA
On opposition leaders’ allegations that the CM was the mastermind behind the CD scandal, Ravikumar said the truth would eventually come out.
He alleged that prominent BJP leaders in the state had financed the CD affair. Responding to a question, he denied that they had taken MLAs to Goa or Chennai. Taking a dig at opposition leaders and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy for expressing sympathy towards former CM Siddaramaiah, Ravikumar questioned their sincerity, recalling how they had criticised Siddaramaiah when he was in office.
He said people in the state regarded Siddaramaiah as a leader with a clean image and criticised BJP leaders and Kumaraswamy for allegedly attempting to woo him after repeatedly targeting him in the past.
Ravikumar also said Shivakumar was taking everyone into confidence and working towards the overall development of the state.