Opposition conspired to trap CM, ministers by engaging private agencies, says Mandya MLA

MANDYA : Mandya MLA P Ravikumar Gowda has alleged that opposition leaders who are troubled over Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s people-centric approach and rapport with the public were planning a sting operation targeting key ministers and officials in the state.

Gowda alleged that Union Ministers from Karnataka and senior BJP leaders in the state conspired to trap 10 influential ministers and senior officials by engaging private agencies based in Delhi and Kolkata.

Gowda alleged that attempts were being made to embarrass the State Government by tracking the movements and schedules of 10 influential ministers and conducting sting operations against them. He claimed that individuals involved in the alleged covert operation had been accommodated at a private hotel in Bengaluru.

Displaying a pen drive, he said the attempt to target influential ministers and senior officials had failed, but photographs, videos and audio recordings related to the matter would be released at an appropriate time.

Ravikumar said he would meet Shivakumar and seek a proper investigation into the individuals and private agencies allegedly involved in the operation. He urged people to wait for the inquiry, hinting that details of a sensational sting operation could emerge around Dasara or Diwali.