Prajwal Revanna to remain in Parappana Agrahara jail

BELAGAVI: The prison authorities have cancelled their decision to shift former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is serving a life sentence in a rape case, from Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison to Hindalga Central Prison in Belagavi.

According to sources, the authorities decided on Friday evening to retain him at Parappana Agrahara jail, hours after the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services reportedly ordered his transfer to Hindalga jail following the recovery of a mobile phone from his cell.

The transfer decision came after a surprise inspection of Parappana Agrahara jail by a team of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), during which a mobile phone and a pen drive were reportedly recovered from Prajwal and another undertrial prisoner. The police also seized a charger and a notebook during the inspection, raising questions about security and the use of prohibited electronic devices inside the prison.

Following the recovery, Prisons authorities reportedly ordered the shifting of Prajwal to Hindalga jail. An official email was sent to the Belagavi prison authorities, and the jail superintendent was informed to make the necessary arrangements for his transfer under escort. However, the proposed transfer was called off, and Prajwal is to continue serving his sentence at Parappana Agrahara jail.