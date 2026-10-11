16-yr-old filmmaker takes youth mental health conversations to schools in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Young people are often encouraged to speak up when they are struggling, but what happens when they cannot find the words to express what they feel? And when they do speak, will the people around them listen without dismissing their concerns?

These questions form the premise of Unspoken, a youth-led film written and directed by 16-year-old filmmaker and researcher Imaan Zara Khan. The film follows four teenagers from different backgrounds who face emotional struggles they find difficult to articulate, highlighting the need for safer spaces where young people can acknowledge their distress and seek support.

Ahead of World Mental Health Day on October 10, the film was screened in Bengaluru on Friday as part of an initiative to take conversations on student mental health beyond awareness campaigns. It will gradually be screened across 20 schools in Bengaluru, including government schools, under Project SAFE (Student Advocacy for Emotional Well-being).

The initiative also includes the development of a mental health first-aid programme intended to help teachers and students recognise signs of distress and respond appropriately.

“I think everyone tells young people to speak up, but they do not realise that sometimes there are no words to express what they are going through. Even if they find the courage to speak, are the people around them willing to listen, or will they dismiss them?” Imaan said.

The film follows four teenagers whose circumstances could hardly be more different. One is a popular social media influencer struggling with body image and self-confidence.