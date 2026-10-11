Bengaluru City Police search pubs, dance bars, restaurants at midnight

BENGALURU: Bengaluru City Police, led by Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh, conducted a citywide special drive late Friday night, inspecting pubs, bars, restaurants, star hotels and ladies’ pubs for any violation of operating-hour restrictions and other alleged irregularities.

The operation involved around 8,000 police personnel, including 15 deputy commissioners of police (DCPs). It covered 843 pubs and bars, 42 dance bars and clubs, 53 entertainment venues and 522 hotels and restaurants.

Singh personally inspected a few pubs in the city. The police inspected establishments on Brigade Road, Koramangala, Indira Nagar, JP Nagar, Church Street, besides star hotels and other prominent locations. They checked whether pubs were operating beyond permitted hours and investigated complaints that minors were being employed in some establishments.

The drive also included nakabandi (road checkpoints) on major roads to detect drunk driving and other criminal activities. Traffic police, the CCB and local law-and-order personnel participated in the operation. Senior officers, including joint commissioners and DCPs, personally monitored the inspections till midnight.

During the operation, 2,584 two-wheelers, 692 three-wheelers and 748 four-wheelers were checked. Of these, 187 two-wheelers, two three-wheelers and five four-wheelers were seized. The traffic police inspected 8,780 vehicles and registered 113 cases of drunk driving, 364 cases of one-way traffic violations and 34 cases involving vehicles without number plates. A total of 114 vehicles were seized. The police also registered 292 petty cases, 355 cases under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, three under Excise Act and one under Karnataka Police Act.