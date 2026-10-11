Bengaluru South City Corporation flags hygiene lapses at Indira Canteen

BENGALURU: Bengaluru South City Corporation (BSCC) Commissioner KN Ramesh conducted a surprise inspection of the Indira Canteen at Jayanagar General Hospital in Pattabhiramanagar ward and found that the agency had violated tender conditions by altering the prescribed menu. He examined food quality, cleanliness, inventory and the overall food distribution system.

As per the prescribed Saturday menu, the canteen was required to serve rice, sambar, palya and kheer (payasa). However, the contracted agency supplied only bisi bele bath.

“Food at this Indira Canteen is supplied by the ‘Rewards’ agency. In view of its continued negligence in adhering to the prescribed menu, the BSCC has instructed officials to immediately issue a notice to the agency and impose the maximum penalty. Officials have also been directed to deduct the amount corresponding to the shortfall in food supply from its bills,” he said.

The Commissioner reviewed the complaint register, in which citizens visiting the canteen had recorded grievances regarding food quality and cleanliness. He objected to the conduct of canteen supervisors, who had sent text messages instead of submitting formal written reports to higher authorities to initiate corrective action.

He also called the Corporation Health Officer and warned that action must be taken against those responsible for ignoring public grievances. He reiterated that government’s objective of providing nutritious and quality food to the poor and hospital patients must not be compromised under any circumstances.