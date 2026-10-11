CM DK Shivakumar's ‘Sting bomb’ amidst the fight over SIR

Amid all the hullabaloo over alleged submission of “Form 7s” in bulk, seeking removal of voters from the electoral rolls and serious concerns over deletion of names during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s ‘sting operations’ bombshell has caused quite a stir in the state’s political circles.

Earlier this week, in a cabinet meeting, the CM reportedly cautioned his ministers to be vigilant about sting operations. A day later, he claimed that attempts were made to target him, that he has proof and even knows who the mastermind is. The CM may be wary of attempts to discredit his government and wants his team to be extra cautious. But it was like putting a cat among the pigeons.

In the last few years, ‘sting operations’, ‘pen drives’ and ‘CDs’ have all unfortunately become part of Karnataka’s political lexicon. However, the latest revelation from the state’s top executive seemed to have come out of nowhere. The timing is unfathomable. Congress is busy trying to convince people that their votes are being stolen.

The opposition in the state is trying to put the government in the dock over several issues, including alleged wrongdoing in NICE’s (Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises) implementation of the Bangalore-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor project and linking it to the CM. Farmers, hit by severe drought, are waiting for substantial financial assistance from the State Government.