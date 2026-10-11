Karnataka: Former gram panchayat member bludgeoned to death in Gadag

GADAG: A former gram panchayat member was brutally murdered on the outskirts of the historic Lakkundi village in Gadag taluk on Friday night. Unknown assailants attacked Basavanneppa Madalageri (62) while he was returning from his farmland. After attacking him, they slit his throat and struck his head with sharpweapons. He died on the spot.

Gadag SP Mithun H N, DySP Murtuja Khadri, and CPI Siddalingesh visited the spot, and an investigation has been started. The motive behind the murder will be ascertained only after the investigation. A case has been registered at Gadag Rural police station.

Police sources said the incident occurred on October 9 night between 7.30 pm and 10.30 pm, and the FIR was registered at 12.30 am. The case was registered under BNS 2023 Article 103(1) and 238. Lakkundi residents are now in fear following the brutal murder of their former gram panchayat member.

Family members said they went to search for Basavanneppa when he did not reach home on Friday night. His son searched near his farm and found Basavanneppa lying on a roadside, with his bike on the other side of the road. His son and other villagers then informed the police, who visited the spot and began an investigation. Police officials said the investigation is under process and everything will be revealed after the complete investigation.