Lights, spectacle, action Mysuru decked up for grand Dasara

MYSURU: Mysuru is preparing for 11 days of royal splendour, religious rituals and cultural celebrations as Dasara 2026 commences on Sunday, culminating in the grand Jamboo Savari on October 21. While the Mysuru Palace and the procession of Goddess Chamundeshwari remain at the heart of the festivities, this year’s celebrations promise an expanded experience, with inter-state cultural troupes, drone shows, Kambala and a packed calendar of events across the city.

Sri Abhinava Gavisiddheshwara Swami of Gavisiddheshwara Mutt, Koppal, will inaugurate the festival at the Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill. The inauguration puja is scheduled between 11.50 am and 12.13 pm, marking the formal beginning of the public celebrations.

The festival draws its spiritual significance from the worship of Goddess Chamundeshwari, believed to have vanquished Mahishasura, the demon associated with the traditional origin story of Mysuru. The nine days of Navaratri culminate in Vijayadashami, celebrated as the triumph of good over evil.

The Mysuru Palace remains the ceremonial centrepiece. The assembly of the golden throne, royal durbar traditions, Ayudha Puja and worship of the royal insignia preserve the connection between the present-day festival and the Wadiyar dynasty. The palace, illuminated every evening, is expected to draw thousands of visitors throughout the celebrations.

The Jamboo Savari on October 21 will be the festival’s defining moment. The golden howdah carrying the idol of Chamundeshwari will lead the procession from the palace towards Bannimantap, accompanied by caparisoned elephants, folk performers, tableaux and traditional musicians. The participation of cultural troupes from other states is among the additions expected to give the procession a national character.