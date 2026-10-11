Lights, spectacle, action Mysuru decked up for grand Dasara

MYSURU: Mysuru is preparing for 11 days of royal splendour, religious rituals and cultural celebrations as Dasara 2026 commences on Sunday, culminating in the grand Jamboo Savari on October 21. While the Mysuru Palace and the procession of Goddess Chamundeshwari remain at the heart of the festivities, this year’s celebrations promise an expanded experience, with inter-state cultural troupes, drone shows, Kambala and a packed calendar of events across the city.
Sri Abhinava Gavisiddheshwara Swami of Gavisiddheshwara Mutt, Koppal, will inaugurate the festival at the Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill. The inauguration puja is scheduled between 11.50 am and 12.13 pm, marking the formal beginning of the public celebrations.
The festival draws its spiritual significance from the worship of Goddess Chamundeshwari, believed to have vanquished Mahishasura, the demon associated with the traditional origin story of Mysuru. The nine days of Navaratri culminate in Vijayadashami, celebrated as the triumph of good over evil.
The Mysuru Palace remains the ceremonial centrepiece. The assembly of the golden throne, royal durbar traditions, Ayudha Puja and worship of the royal insignia preserve the connection between the present-day festival and the Wadiyar dynasty. The palace, illuminated every evening, is expected to draw thousands of visitors throughout the celebrations.
The Jamboo Savari on October 21 will be the festival’s defining moment. The golden howdah carrying the idol of Chamundeshwari will lead the procession from the palace towards Bannimantap, accompanied by caparisoned elephants, folk performers, tableaux and traditional musicians. The participation of cultural troupes from other states is among the additions expected to give the procession a national character.
The Torchlight Parade at Bannimantap will bring the celebrations to a close, with drone displays adding a contemporary attraction to the traditional spectacle. The displays are scheduled for October 17, 18, 20 and 21.
Another prominent addition is Kambala, the traditional buffalo race associated with coastal Karnataka, scheduled for October 18 and 19 near Visvesvaraya Technological University College. Its inclusion expands the festival’s sporting calendar, even as concerns over water use have featured in the public debate.
Yuva Dasara, scheduled from October 13 to 17 near the Jwalamukhi Tripurasundari Temple along the Ring Road, will provide an evening platform for popular entertainment. The wider programme also includes the Dasara Kavigoshti, the flower show, food mela, arts exhibitions, heritage activities, agricultural events and competitions across several sports.
The Flower Show at Kuppanna Park, themed ‘Prajaprabhutvada Habba’, will run throughout the main festival, while the Aahara Mela at Maharaja’s College Ground will continue until October 25. These attractions, along with the Dasara Exhibition and the illuminated palace, extend the festival experience beyond the principal ceremonies.
The scale of the celebrations will test the city’s arrangements for transport, parking, sanitation and crowd management. Additional trains announced by South Western Railway and a police visitors’ portal are intended to help visitors plan their journeys and access essential information.
DRONE SHOW AND TORCHLIGHT PARADE
Venue: Bannimantap
Scheduled drone show dates: October 17, 18, 20 and 21
Scheduled time: 8 pm
The drone spectacle adds a technology-driven attraction to the festival, complementing the traditional Torchlight Parade. Visitors should check the final entry arrangements and security instructions before travelling to Bannimantap
Tips for visitors: Reach early, use designated parking areas and follow police directions. Do not assume that the same access arrangements will apply on all four dates
Dasara Kavigoshti
Dates: October 13–17
Venue: BM Sri Auditorium, University of Mysore
Focus: Kannada poetry, folk poetry, young writers and children’s literary sessions
Palace cultural programmes
Music, dance and other performances in the historic palace setting, main event at 7 pm
INSIDE THE MYSURU PALACE
The royal traditions that define Dasara
Golden throne: The jewel-studded throne is assembled for
the annual Navaratri observances and represents the royal heritage of Mysuru
Private durbar: The royal household observes traditional
ceremonies associated with the festival
Ayudha Puja: Weapons, instruments and ceremonial insignia are worshipped on Mahanavami
Elephants and horses: Ceremonial animals are part of the palace rituals and the procession preparations
Golden howdah: The idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari is carried
in the golden howdah during Jamboo Savari
Palace illumination: The palace is scheduled to be illuminated daily from 7 pm to 10 pm
October 11–21 | Mysuru 11 days: Main festival period
October 11: Inauguration at Chamundeshwari Temple, Chamundi Hill
October 13–17: Yuva Dasara
October 13–17: Dasara Kavigoshti
October 16–18: Raitha Dasara
October 17, 18, 20 and 21: Scheduled drone displays and airshow at Bannimantap
October 18–19: Kambala
October 20: Mahanavami and Ayudha Puja
October 21: Vijayadashami, Jamboo Savari and grand finale
JAMBOO SAVARI:
Date: October 21
Route: Mysuru Palace towards Bannimantap
The procession features:
Golden howdah bearing Goddess Chamundeshwari Caparisoned elephants Traditional bands and folk performers Cultural troupes and tableaux Performances representing Karnataka’s cultural heritage, with participation from other states announced for this year
Why it matters: Jamboo Savari brings together the religious, royal and public dimensions of Dasara. It is the festival’s most recognisable event and draws spectators from across Karnataka and beyond
Elephant watch: Abhimanyu, the former Jamboo Savari captain for six consecutive years, remains a favourite among Dasara enthusiasts.
YUVA DASARA
October 13–17
Venue: Near Jwalamukhi Tripurasundari Temple, along the Ring Road
Programme window: 5.30 pm–10.30 pm
Main shows: Scheduled for 7.30 pm–10.30 pm
Inauguration: Actor and dancer Prabhudeva is scheduled to inaugurate the programme, with Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah listed as chief guest
FLOWERS, FOOD AND SHOPPING
Dasara Fruit and Flower Show
Venue: Kuppanna Park
Dates: October 11–21
Attractions: Floral installations, gardens, bonsai and themed displays
Pushpa Mela
Venue: Lingambudhi Botanical Garden
Opening: October 11, 12.30 pm
Aahara Mela
Venue: Maharaja’s College Ground
Dates: October 11–25 (11 am–10 pm)
Attractions: Regional Karnataka food, cuisines from other States, international offerings and millet-based dishes
Dasara Exhibition
Venue: Doddakere Maidan
Attractions: Shopping, commercial stalls and family entertainment
Final opening dates and hours: Check the Karnataka Exhibition Authority’s announcement