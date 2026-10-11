'My govt committed to modernising police force': CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: CM DK Shivakumar and Home Minister Priyank Kharge visited the Central Command Centre and Integrated Police Bhavan on Richmond Road on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Shivakumar stressed the need to integrate advanced technology with Karnataka’s police system to strengthen surveillance, improve crime prevention and enhance policing capabilities.

The focus should be on adopting latest technological advancements to improve police efficiency, monitor criminal activities and strengthen public safety.

He said the government is committed to modernising police infrastructure, strengthening cybercrime prevention mechanisms and providing police personnel with better facilities and resources to perform their duties effectively.

“The government aims to build a modern, technology-driven police system capable of responding more effectively to emerging security challenges, while improving infrastructure and resources available to personnel,” the CM said.