Mysuru gears up for grand Dasara fete amid drought

MYSURU: The curtains will rise on Sunday for the world-famous Mysuru Dasara, a spectacular confluence of art, culture, heritage, devotion and valour.

Despite the prevailing drought and distress among farmers due to deficient rainfall and crop loss, the ‘Cultural City’ is gearing up to celebrate the state festival in all its grandeur. The entire ‘Palace City’ has been illuminated, transforming Mysuru into a dazzling spectacle.

Elaborate arrangements have been made at the Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hills, where Sri Abhinava Gavisiddeshwara Swamiji of Gavimath, Koppal, will inaugurate the festivities on Sunday during the auspicious Dhanur Lagna between 11.50 am and 12.13 pm.

A series of cultural and traditional events will follow, keeping the city vibrant for the next 11 days. This year’s Dasara is particularly significant as it marks DK Shivakumar’s first edition of the festival as chief minister. Taking a keen interest in the celebrations, he has mobilised the government machinery to ensure the smooth conduct of the festivities.

The drought has done little to diminish the grandeur of Dasara, with the city decked up in elaborate decorations and a diverse range of cultural programmes lined up for visitors.

Meanwhile, despite opposition from environmental activists and sections of the public, the traditional coastal buffalo race, Kambala, will be held during Dasara for the first time. Around 150 to 160 pairs of buffaloes are expected to participate in the event scheduled for October 18 and 19.

A 145-metre-long track has been set up near Satagalli on the Outer Ring Road to host the two-day event, for which an estimated Rs 8 crore has being spent.