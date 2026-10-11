Parameshwara rules out immediate CM bid, says D K Shivakumar is heading Karnataka government

TUMAKURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Tumakuru district in-charge Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday ruled out any immediate question of staking a claim to the Chief Minister’s post, saying the position was not vacant and D K Shivakumar was currently heading the government.

He was speaking to reporters after inaugurating Tumakuru Dasara at the junior college grounds while sharing the dais with Siddaganga mutt seer Sri Siddalingaswami among other religious heads who wished him to be the next CM.

Reacting to a question on seers blessing him to become Chief Minister, Parameshwara said it was natural for seers to offer their blessings and people to express their aspirations. However, politics had its own conventions, rules and party mechanisms, which had to be followed.

“The Chief Minister’s post is not vacant at present. D K Shivakumar is the Chief Minister, and I am working with him as Deputy Chief Minister. Only when the post falls vacant does the question of making an attempt arise. There is no such question now,” he clarified while speaking to reporters after inaugurating helicopter rides as part of the Tumakuru Dasara celebrations at the Tumakuru University campus.

On Dasara celebrations, Parameshwara said Mysuru Dasara was a historic and cultural symbol of Karnataka’s heritage, carrying forward a tradition initiated by the erstwhile Maharajas and continued by the government.

He said the festival was not merely a celebration but also an occasion to preserve the State’s cultural traditions and pass them on to future generations. Worshipping Goddess Chamundeshwari and praying for peace and prosperity for the people were integral to the festivities, he added.