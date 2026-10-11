Sting operation vital issue for CM DK Shivakumar while farmers reel under drought: HD Kumaraswamy

HARADADANAHALLI(HASSAN): Criticising the state government for neglecting farmers’ concerns, the Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said the government has turned a blind eye towards the migration of rural people.

He said the state government is giving importance to the alleged sting operation than to the drought situation. Unfortunately, the CM asked the ministers to be careful about sting operations. The CM’s statement indirectly encourages his cabinet colleagues to make money using any tactics, he ridiculed.

Referring to the alleged rift between district in-charge minister KM Shivalingegowda and the Deputy Commissioner KS Latha Kumari, he said the minister has no control over senior officials, including the DC and the SP.

Kumaraswamy said the government is yet to release Rs 2,500 for farmers as promised by the CM. Almost all hostels run by the social welfare department are in a bad state despite the government allegedly spending over Rs 40,000 crore every year.

The government has posted KS Latha Kumari as Hassan DC instead of suspending her for alleged lapses as the KPSC secretary. He said the DC should know how to behave and deal with elected representatives and handle the district administration.

He said the CM didn’t get the five people who came to his office arrested for alleged sting operation. He claimed that he has a pen drive that has conversations between the CM and the engineers over bribes to issue appointment letters for engineers in the irrigation department.

The CM is yet to give clarifications for any of the allegations made so for, he said.