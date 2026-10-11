Three killed, over 10 injured as truck rams Durga idol procession in Karnataka's Hukkeri

BELAGAVI: Three people were killed on the spot and more than 10 others injured when a truck rammed into a procession carrying the idol of Goddess Durga on the occasion of Dussehra near the Mangattu and Hattargi toll plazas in Hukkeri taluk on Sunday.
According to preliminary information, the accident occurred when devotees were taking the idol of Goddess Durga from Belagavi to Hunchyanatti village in a procession. As the procession was moving along the road, a truck approaching from behind reportedly crashed into the devotees, leaving several people seriously injured.
The deceased have been identified as Prakash, Mahesh and Daneshwari. They died on the spot due to the impact of the collision. Four of the injured are said to be in critical condition.
Following the accident, the injured were rushed to Belagavi District Hospital and various private hospitals for emergency treatment. The incident triggered panic and grief among the devotees and residents of the surrounding villages.
The accident cast a shadow over the Dussehra celebrations, turning what was meant to be a religious procession into a tragic incident. The news of the deaths spread quickly in the area, causing shock among the local people.
The accident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Yamkanmardi police station. Police are expected to investigate the circumstances leading to the collision and determine how the truck rammed into the procession.