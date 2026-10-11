Three killed, over 10 injured as truck rams Durga idol procession in Karnataka's Hukkeri

BELAGAVI: Three people were killed on the spot and more than 10 others injured when a truck rammed into a procession carrying the idol of Goddess Durga on the occasion of Dussehra near the Mangattu and Hattargi toll plazas in Hukkeri taluk on Sunday.

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred when devotees were taking the idol of Goddess Durga from Belagavi to Hunchyanatti village in a procession. As the procession was moving along the road, a truck approaching from behind reportedly crashed into the devotees, leaving several people seriously injured.

The deceased have been identified as Prakash, Mahesh and Daneshwari. They died on the spot due to the impact of the collision. Four of the injured are said to be in critical condition.