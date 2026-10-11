'Women safety cannot come at the cost of freedom': Protesters in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A civil society protest asserting women’s right to occupy public spaces at night faced police warnings and the threat of arrest at the Town Hall steps on Saturday evening, as protesters challenged the notion that women’s safety should come at the cost of their freedom.

Organised with the support of the All India Students’ Association, the gathering brought together women, queer persons, human rights advocates and other civil society members to oppose patriarchy, the Manusmriti and restrictions on women’s mobility. Protesters raised slogans such as “Women’s liberation, long live”, “Lal Salaam”, “Jai Bhim” and “Trans Bill down, down”.

Participants alleged that police personnel photographed and recorded them before asking them to leave, citing the absence of permission and, in some interactions, their safety. Protesters said officers warned that female personnel could be brought in to remove them and that cases could be registered if they refused to disperse.

“What is the point of being out here if we are being told to go home for our safety?” said Sakshi, a social impact consultant, describing her interaction with the police. She said the organisers eventually decided to disperse temporarily, partly out of concern that the police response could discourage others from joining future demonstrations.

Rahat, a Bengaluru-based psychologist, said she challenged a police officer who reportedly advised women against going outdoors after 6 pm. She argued that protecting women was the police’s responsibility, irrespective of the hour. Participants also reported the presence of personnel in civilian clothes and a confrontation involving a Kannada news channel.