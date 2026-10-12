106 quintals of PDS rice seized in Karnataka's Vijayanagara

HOSAPETE: Officials of the Department of Food and Civil Supplies seized 106 quintals of ration rice worth Rs 2.38 lakh while inspecting a checking suspected of transporting Public Distribution System (PDS) rice illegally within the limits of Hirehadagali police station in Hoovina Hadagali taluk of Vijayanagara district.

The rice, valued at Rs 2,38,500, was being transported in a vehicle bearing registration number KA-25 AB 1751. During the inspection, officials seized the entire consignment along with the vehicle for further legal action.

Naveen Kumar, Food Inspector, Hoovina Hadagali taluk, subsequently lodged a complaint with the Hirehadagali police station, urging action against those allegedly involved in the illegal transportation of rice. The police are expected to take further action based on the complaint and the details provided by the Food and Civil Supplies Department.

The seizure comes amid efforts by the authorities to prevent illegal transportation and diversion of ration rice meant for distribution through the public distribution system. Such rice is intended to benefit eligible beneficiaries under government food security schemes, and its unauthorised transportation or diversion can attract legal action under the applicable provisions.