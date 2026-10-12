83 senior citizens land jobs at Bengaluru fair

BENGALURU: Eighty-three senior citizens were selected and offered jobs on the spot at the 11th Jobs 60+ Job Fair in Bengaluru on Sunday, with 457 candidates shortlisted from over 700 participants for opportunities across sectors.

Organised by Nightingale Empowerment Foundation in association with Nightingales Medical Trust and St Joseph’s University, the fair brought together 62 employers offering 987 job opportunities. Most vacancies were in administration, finance, sales and marketing. The initiative aims to help senior citizens aged 55–70 overcome age-related barriers in recruitment.

Candidates underwent registration and counselling, during which they were asked about their previous employment, skills and job preferences before being referred to employers. Recruiters assessed candidates for role-specific requirements.

Participants were offered three interview choices across different companies and organisations.

A retired Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) supervisor attended the fair for the first time after learning about it from a friend. Though he arrived without a resume, he was directed to counselling, making the process easy even for newcomers.

“Hiring senior citizens is not just about providing them with an opportunity to earn; it is also an opportunity for employers to benefit from their experience, maturity, commitment and professional skills,” said Dr Radha S Murthy, Managing Trustee of Nightingales Medical Trust.

Participants could also attend CPR demonstrations, access information on elder support services and take part in Brain Gym activities conducted with Dementia India Alliance while waiting for interviews. Nightingales Medical Trust provides free computer, digital literacy and soft-skills training to prepare older job seekers for employment.