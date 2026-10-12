CJP stir in Bengaluru for release of protesters detained in Delhi

BENGALURU: The Karnataka unit of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continued its protest at Freedom Park on Sunday against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, demanding an immediate halt to the exercise and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, whom it held accountable for alleged irregularities.

The protesters said the SIR had undermined public trust in the Election Commission and demanded that the upcoming elections be conducted under the 2025 rules. They also called for the repeal of the 2023 law governing the appointment of election commissioners and sought the restoration of the Election Commission’s neutrality.

Affan Mohammed, a CJP state committee member, said the CJP was also standing in solidarity with comrades, students and others detained during protests in Delhi.

He added that the Bengaluru unit was attempting to sustain the agitation despite communication difficulties following the detention of members of the national team.

Meanwhile, student organisations, such as All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO), the All India Democratic Youth Organisation (AIDYO), the All India Students’ Federation (AISF), and the All India Youth Federation (AIYF), also staged a protest against the detention and mistreatment of protesters.

“Turning the Jantar Mantar area into an open jail, cutting off train and bus operations, and attempting to stifle the voice of the public is uncalled for and unacceptable. In the nation’s capital, Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are afraid of the questions posed by students and youth and are attempting to suppress freedom of expression,” said AIDSO Karnataka secretary Mahatesh Belur.