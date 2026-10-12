Dasara festivities starts in Karnataka; CM Shivakumar inagurates several events

Nandi flag pole breaks

An untoward incident was reported at Chamundi Hills when one of the two Nandi flagpoles brought for the traditional puja broke while it was being installed near the Mahishasura statue circle. As per tradition, the Nandi flag is worshipped before the inauguration of Dasara every year. Accordingly, the team led by Udigala Mahadevappa arrived at Chamundi Hills with two Nandi flags. However, one of the flagpoles broke. Chief Minister D K Shivakumar performed puja to the other Nandi flag.

Flower show celebrates ‘Festival of Democracy’

CM DK Shivakumar inaugurated the Dasara Flower Show, organised on the theme ‘Festival of Democracy’ at Kuppanna Park in Mysuru on Sunday, He said the flower show aimed to create awareness about the right to vote. “In a democratic system, every individual has the right to vote. Recently, there have been attempts at vote theft in the country, and people have realised that democracy is under threat. The entire nation is protesting to save democracy, and the Congress is fighting to protect voters and their democratic rights,” he said.

Private durbar begins on first day of Navaratri

The private Durbar of the Mysuru royal family commenced at the Mysuru Palace on Sunday. Scion of the royal family and Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, dressed in traditional royal attire, participated in a series of religious rituals before ascending the gem-studded golden throne. Following the performance of homas and havanas in the morning, the Enne Shastra (oil ritual) was conducted for Yaduveer at the throne during the auspicious period between 6.12am and 7.12am.