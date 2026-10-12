Inside Bengaluru’s fake medicines scam - Tracing end-customers who got spurious drugs a huge challenge

BENGALURU: What began with a tipoff about an unlicensed pharmaceutical operation at a Bidadi farmhouse has widened into a probe into the alleged manufacture, relabelling and distribution of spurious medicines.

With laboratory reports awaited and the supply chain still under investigation, the case has now raised questions that go beyond the seizure at Bidadi, including how suspected spurious medicines entered the distribution network, how they reached healthcare facilities, whether procurement safeguards were followed and whether existing regulatory checks were effective.

While the investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the state government is in full swing, tracing the end-customers who received these spurious drugs seems to be a challenge. Amid the ongoing probe, no attention is being given to check how these drugs could have impacted the health of hapless patients.

The lone incident has cast a shadow on the entire medical supplies chain, leading experts to call for a probe to examine not just those directly involved but also the regulatory and procurement systems that may have allowed the alleged racket to operate.

Dr Gopal Dabade, president, Drug Action Forum-Karnataka, said the first priority should be to identify those behind the racket and ensure that the investigation is transparent and leads to stringent action against those responsible. He questioned how suspected spurious medicines could enter the market and reach hospitals despite existing provisions under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, and regulatory mechanisms in place.