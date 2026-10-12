Karnataka: Gavi Mutt seer opens Dasara with message of harmony

MYSURU: Mysuru Dasara got off to a grand start on Sunday with Abhinava Sri Gavisiddeshwara Mahaswamiji of Koppal Gavi Mutt inaugurating the 11-day cultural extravaganza with a strong message of harmony, human emotions and thoughts of life.

Speaking on the need to build a society based on values rather than caste, the seer said treating every human being with love and dignity is the true essence of humanity. Describing Mysuru as a cultural city known for its palaces, cleanliness and discipline, the seer said the grandeur of Dasara was made possible by the tireless efforts of thousands of people working behind the scenes.

“I am not great enough to inaugurate Dasara. I have come to the abode of Chamundeshwari with the prayer that the lamp lit by great personalities should continue to shine,” he said, praying for good rainfall, a prosperous harvest and peace and happiness among the people.

The principle of ‘Kayakave Kailasa’ (work is worship), preached by Basavanna in the 12th century, continued to guide society, he said. Recalling the contributions of the Mysuru royal family, the seer said the history of Dasara could not be separated from the legacy of the Wadiyars.

He cited initiatives such as power generation at Shivanasamudra and development works aimed at improving farmers’ lives. The sacrifice of Queen Kemparajammanni, who reportedly pledged her jewellery to support the dam construction, was an enduring source of inspiration, he said.

Calling for priority to agriculture and respect for farmers’ labour, he urged people to protect farmers, the environment and Kannada culture while promoting education, harmony and coexistence.