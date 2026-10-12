Karnataka opens its doors to startups as government becomes a 'Real Customer'

BENGALURU: In a move that could reshape how public institutions buy innovation, the Karnataka government is positioning itself as a genuine customer for homegrown startups through the Government First Programme, an initiative of the Department of Electronics, IT, BT and S&T and ITBTGoK.
The first call under the programme invites Karnataka-based startups with deployment-ready solutions to tackle real operational challenges identified by government departments themselves.
The inaugural problem statements come from Praja Seva and the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board --BWSSB. They span grievance redressal, citizen call centres, e-Office, non-revenue water, treated wastewater, asset management and digital twins. Backed by an outlay of Rs 25 crore, the programme aims to support around 100 startups over three years.
Selected firms will receive work orders of up to Rs 25 lakh to pilot their solutions in live government environments. Successful pilots will open pathways to wider deployment and adoption across departments. Public procurement has long been seen as a hurdle for young companies, with lengthy processes and a preference for established vendors.
By pairing departmental problem statements with funded pilots, Government aims to give startups a credible first government client and a route to scale, while giving departments access to local, ready-to-use technology.
However FKCCI's former President J Crasta said, "It is an excellent concept. While this is the first time any government has attempted this my only word of caution would be to see to it that the government will make its payments promptly without delays because if you delay payments the startups will not be able to sustain and will go belly up. Government will also have to ensure that the payments are made without harassment of bribes or 40 percent commissions.''
FKCCI has a massively successful MANTHAN platform to encourage startups, perhaps it is one of the most successful in India.
The immediate past President of FKCCI, Uma Reddy said, ''This will provide startups with vital market access, help them scale their innovations and create employment opportunities. To make this initiative successful, transparent procurement processes, simplified procedures , and timely payments will be essential. I welcome it.''