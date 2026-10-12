Karnataka rolls out Rs 25-crore programme to help startups secure government orders

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has launched the Government First Programme to help homegrown startups secure government contracts by developing solutions to operational challenges faced by public departments.

The initiative, launched by the Department of Electronics, IT, BT and S&T, invites Karnataka-based startups with deployment-ready solutions. The first set of problem statements comes from Praja Seva and the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), covering grievance redressal, citizen call centres, e-Office, non-revenue water, treated wastewater, asset management and digital twins.

With an outlay of Rs 25 crore, the programme aims to support around 100 startups over three years. Selected firms will receive work orders worth up to Rs 25 lakh to pilot their solutions in government settings. Successful pilots could lead to wider deployment across departments.

The programme seeks to address the challenges young companies face in public procurement, including lengthy processes and a preference for established vendors, while helping government departments access locally developed technology.

Former FKCCI president J Crasta welcomed the initiative but stressed the need for timely payments.

``It is an excellent concept. While this is the first time any government has attempted this my only word of caution would be to see to it that the government will make its payments promptly without delays because if you delay payments the startups will not be able to sustain and will go belly up. Government will also have to ensure that the payments are made without harassment of bribes or 40 percent commissions.''

He also said FKCCI's MANTHAN platform had been highly successful in encouraging startups.

Immediate past FKCCI president Uma Reddy said, ''This will provide startups with vital market access, help them scale their innovations and create employment opportunities. To make this initiative successful, transparent procurement processes, simplified procedures , and timely payments will be essential. I welcome it.''