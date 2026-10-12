Karnataka: Sing Kannada song, take home sapling

MYSURU: A BMTC mechanic has found a unique way to promote environmental conservation and the preservation of Kannada language by offering free saplings to those who sing a Kannada song or recite a poem.

Santhosh Madenuru, a technical assistant in the mechanical department of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), has set up a stall at the Dasara Book Exhibition with the initiative ‘Kavithe Heli, Gida Padeyiri’ (Recite a poem, get a sapling). Visitors who sing a Kannada song or recite a poem, either self-composed or written by other poets, can take home a medicinal or fruit sapling.

Speaking to TNIE, Santhosh said the initiative aims to create awareness about environmental conservation while encouraging people to appreciate and promote Kannada literature.

He founded the non-profit organisation ‘Sasya Yagna’ 25 years ago and has since planted 19,400 saplings across 16 BMTC depots in Bengaluru and 181 government schools in Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Tumakuru, Mandya and Mysuru districts. He has also distributed over 50,000 saplings free of cost.