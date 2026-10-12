Karnataka's anti-narcotics task force runs operations with 10 personnel, lacks powers

BENGALURU: Tasked with dismantling organised drug networks across Karnataka, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) is struggling to get its operations off the ground a year after its formation, with just 10 personnel against a sanctioned strength of 55, and no independent police station to register cases and investigate drug offences.

The state government has announced its goal of making Karnataka a drug-free state by 2029, and recently launched the ‘Beda Bro’ and ‘RISE’ campaigns. The ANTF was established in August 2025 on the lines of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), as a dedicated and specialised force to crack down on drug trafficking, distribution, narcotics production and substance abuse across the state. It aims to improve coordination between districts, other states and central agencies to dismantle the drug networks.

According to sources, manpower shortage and the absence of police station powers have restricted its ability to independently register FIRs and exercise investigative powers under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The Home department is expected to grant police station powers to the ANTF within the next two months.

A retired police officer said on condition of anonymity that despite drug awareness programmes conducted by the government and police the supply of drugs remains a concern.

The officer said the ANTF should be strengthened with personnel skilled in intelligence analysis and technical operations, along with adequate logistical support, to ensure it can function without operational hurdles.